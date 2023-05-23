Mumbai teen Maleesha Kharwa shines as face of luxury skincare brand

Maleesha Kharwa, a 14-year-old girl from Mumbai's Dharavi, has become the face of Forest Essentials, a luxury skincare brand. Recently, Forest Essentials shared a heartwarming video featuring Kharwa visiting a store where her campaign photos were displayed, and her expressions as captured in the video speak volumes about her joy and excitement.

The caption for the viral video read, “Her face lit up with pure delight. To see her dreams in front of her in sight. Maleesha’s story is a beautiful reminder that dreams really do come true.”

Since its upload on April 4, the video has amassed over 5.6 million views, and the count continues to rise. Numerous viewers took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions.

In March 2023, Forest Essentials introduced Kharwa as their new 'Yuvati', representing a collaboration that aims to support underprivileged children through education and help them achieve their dreams. Kharwa was chosen as the face of their campaign, and the brand conducted an interview with her, where she answered 13 questions. During the interview, Kharwa shared that Priyanka Chopra is her role model and expressed her admiration for Nora Fatehi's dancing talent.

In 2020, a famous actor named Robert Hoffman met Kharwa and they made a 'Go Fund Me' page to help her dreams. On the page, they talked about Kharwa's problems, like not having enough food, water, and a good place to live during the rainy season. Kharwa, who dreams of becoming a supermodel, frequently shares glimpses of her life with her 230,000 Instagram followers.