Mumbai Temples Glow with Devotion as Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Consecration Approaches

A wave of excitement and devotion has surged through Mumbai's temples as the long-awaited consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya draws near. Saffron flags flutter from rooftops, chants of "Jai Shri Ram" echo through the streets, and thousands of Mumbaikars flock to renowned locations like Shree Ram Mandir Wadala and Banganga to celebrate and anticipate the historic occasion.

The temple is adorned with a tapestry of flowers, while banners showcasing the majestic new Ayodhya temple and a three-day itinerary (Jan. 20-22) announce the upcoming festivities. The program features devotional prayers, melodious bhajans, captivating cultural performances, and soulful music to honour the installation of the "Ram Lalla" statue. The temple premises will be bathed in the glow of oil lamps lit throughout the three days. The chants that celebrate Lord Ram's life have already begun to fill the air.

"Today, the first day, began with a Tarak Mantra Jaap Havan, and the spiritual energy is simply electrifying! Over 5,000 people have thronged the temple since morning, coming from across Mumbai and beyond," said Anant Pai, Vice Chairman of Shree Ram Mandir Wadala. "It's the first time the Hindu community has united on such a scale, and we're all eager to witness this historic moment from here," he added. According to Pai, preparations for the event began three months ago, even involving renovations to the temple's interior.

Devotees like Anant Naik, who travelled from Thane to be present on the first day, expressed their joy and the significance of the event. "Being part of this celebration and honouring Lord Ram in my own way is a blessing," he said. "The Ram temple inauguration holds immense cultural, religious, and historical value for Hindus. This event will help our future generations connect with Indian culture and celebrate it." Naik plans to attend the festivities for the next two days as well.

Shree Ram Mandir Wadala will also be organizing a procession starting at 6 pm on January 22nd. The route winds through Tilak Road, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Kings Circle, Khalsa College, Katrak Road, and back to the temple.

A similar procession is planned at Ram Mandir, Banganga, on January 21st. Both locations will also host Akhand Path and Mahaarthi ceremonies. Banganga is undergoing cleaning and beautification to prepare for the celebrations.

Additionally, MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha organized a "Shree Ram Jeevan Charitra Sapardha" competition for children, where they can submit drawings, essays, or reels on Lord Ram's life between January 15th and 20th. Another temple, Asthika Samajam Mandir in Matunga, will light 10,000 oil lamps in a grand display of devotion.

Beyond temples, even housing societies are taking initiatives, appealing to people to light a lamp at home on the eve of January 22nd. "Finally, Lord Ram and his children are getting what was long due, so it is a matter of immense pride and celebration," said a resident of Wadala.