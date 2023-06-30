Mumbai, Thane and Palghar expected to receive intense rain in next 3-4 hours

The southwest monsoon will likely cover the whole country in the next two days, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per IMD Mumbai, Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours.Mumbai and its sub-urban areas have been receiving isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Mumbai city, suburbs is likely to see moderate to heavy rains today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted moderate rainfall over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.

On Thursday, a 22-year-old man was killed and another injured after a tree fell on their hut in Mumbai amid rains, while two persons were swept away in swollen water bodies in adjoining Thane and Palghar districts which witnessed heavy showers, officials told news agency PTI. This was the third death due to tree fall in the last two days in the financial capital.

An IMD official said seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai and neighbouring areas received ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall in the past 24 hours. Four of these lakes, Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa and Bhatsa, located in neighbouring Thane district, recorded 144 mm, 137 mm, 109 mm and 137 mm rainfall, respectively. Vihar and Tulsi lakes in Mumbai got 159 mm and 235 mm rainfall, respectively, while the Upper Vaitarna lake in Nashik district recorded 122 mm downpour, the official told PTI. Meanwhile, BMC has decided to implement a 10 percent cut in water supply from July 1 across the limits of the civic body