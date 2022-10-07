Mumbai, Thane receive heavy rain, IMD issues yellow alert

Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas on Friday received heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm.The IMD has issued yellow alert for Mumbai for October 7 and 8. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at expected at isolated places, said IMD.

According to the latest weather alert issued at 2:30 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Amravati and Chandrapur districts of Vidarbha. According to the IMD, a yellow alert has been issued for neigbouring Thane district. It said that the gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Pune, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Dhule and adjoining districts for the next couple of days.