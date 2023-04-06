Mumbai: Three held, three women rescued after sex racket busted in Andheri

Three women were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket from a flat in a plush complex in Andheri West, a Mumbai police official said.

The raid was carried out at Shastri Nagar stretch of Link Road on Wednesday after a tip off was verified through a decoy, the Crime Branch official said.

Three women have been booked under Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Indian Penal Code. Three women were also rescued from the racket and have been sent to a correctional home in Kandivali, he said.

The police said, three women including two senior citizens aged 65, 64 and a 31-year-old women were nabbed by the officials following a raid on Tuesday at flat number 405 on the fourth floor of a building in Shastri Nagar area of Andheri West.

Officials said, a team of police officials, in their investigations found that one of the three accused women, one of the woman used to introduced herself as an Astrologer and resided in a posh Andheri West building. The officials have also found that the suspects were allegedly involved in the illegal trade allegedly for their own financial profits by using women for flesh trade.