Mumbai to become pothole-free within 30 days, says guardian minister

Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday stated that the city will become pothole-free in the next 30 days. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 6,000 out of the 9,000 potholes in Mumbai have already been filled. The work to fill many potholes was initiated by Lodha and the BMC after the city got some much needed relief from the incessant rainfall.

BMC had received several complaints over several potholes on the roads. Lodha has promised that not a single pothole will be seen in Mumbai in the coming days. A helpline number will be issued by the BMC through which officials will immediately start work on pothole-filling on a site after the registration of a complaint.Furthermore, a special pothole-filling machine is being used in all wards to speed up operations in this regard. They can reportedly finish the task in a span of six hours. Following the rains, Lodha and BMC Deputy Commissioner P Velrasu were seen helping in removal of the potholes.