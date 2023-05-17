Mumbai to experience sunny weather with clear skies for next 2 days

Mumbai is anticipated to have a sunny summer in May, with clear skies and hot weather expected for the upcoming days of this week. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the city will experience bright sunshine and clear skies for the next 48 hours starting from Wednesday.

On May 17, Mumbai recorded a temperature of 30.8°C with the humidity level at 80%.

The weather agency indicated that there will be a slight increase in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius across Maharashtra in the next two days. However, there won't be any significant changes in the overall weather conditions.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai falls within the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 59. To provide context, AQI ranges from 0 to 500, with 0-50 considered 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor', and 401-500 as 'severe'.