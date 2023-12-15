Mumbai to face 10% water cut, check list of affected areas

There will be major water cut in Mumbai as the Malabar Hill reservoir will undergo inspection, resulting in a temporary disruption of water supply in the North, South, East, and West zones. It is advised that residents practice water conservation during this period. The inspection is scheduled to take place from 8:00 am to 10:00 am on December 18th.

Impact on water supply:

1. A Division: A 10% reduction in water supply for all areas in 'A' division that receive water from Malabar Hill and Azad Maidan reservoirs.

2. C Division:A 10% cut in water supply for all areas in 'C' division that receive water from Malabar Hill and Azad Maidan reservoirs.

3. D Division: A 10% reduction in water supply for all areas in 'D' division that receive water from Malabar Hill and Azad Maidan reservoirs.

4. G South and G North Division: A 10% reduction in water supply for all divisions with direct water supply in G South and G North divisions.

Residents are urged to use water wisely during this period to mitigate the impact of the temporary water supply disruption.