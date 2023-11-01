Mumbai to face 24 hour major water cut tomorrow

Water supply will remain fully or partially suspended in six wards for 24 hours, beginning 4 am on November 2. The six affected wards are M East (Govandi), M West (Chembur), N (Ghatkopar), L (Kurla), F South (Parel) and F North (Matunga). Areas where water supply will be fully suspended include Shivaji Nagar, Lallubhai compound, Chembur Camp, Rajawadi east, Vidyavihar, LBS Marg, Nehru Nagar, Kurla East, Dadar East, Matunga East, Wadala, and Chunabhatti. Areas where there will be partial water cuts include the KEM, Tata, Bai Jerbai Wadia, and MGM hospitals as well as Sewri, Jerbai Wadia Marg, Hindmata, Lalbagh, and Abhyudaya Nagar.

The water cuts are being effected to replace the water channel with 900 mm diameter and repair the water channels with 300 mm and 1800 mm diameter. On Tuesday, water supply was suspended in areas of K East, K West and P South wards for the laying of a new water line between the Versova outlet on Mahakali Road and the junction of Cardinal Grecius Road and BD Savant Road.The BMC officials have alerted the citizens living in the affected wards to use water sparingly during this period and have also emphasised the importance of conservation efforts to mitigate the inconveniences caused by this necessary maintenance work.The repair project, undertaken by the BMC, involves the replacement of a 900 mm-diameter water channel and the repair of water channels ranging from 300 mm to 1800 mm-diameter. The infrastructure improvements are crucial to ensuring the long-term reliability and efficiency of Mumbai's water supply system.