Mumbai to get heavy rainfall over next 5 days: IMD

The city might experience heavy downpours in the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Officials have cautioned citizens from venturing to beaches and into the sea, as the maximum tidal surge is expected to touch 4.6 to 4.8 metres, peaking on July 5. It is more than the 4.5-metre high-water mark.

“There is a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal which will descend and turn into a low-pressure area soon. Once this moves inland, the monsoon running offshore from Maharashtra to Kerala will become active and bring heavy rainfall to the Konkan, “said a meteorologist with the IMD in Mumbai. From July 5, however, the city must brace itself for heavy downpour, with the IMD sounding a yellow alert, stating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at specific places in Mumbai and Thane. The yellow alert is in place for Wednesday (July 5), Thursday (July 6) and Friday (July 7).