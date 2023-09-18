Mumbai to receive moderate rainfall ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

The IMD on Monday predicted predicted 'moderate spells of rain' in Mumbai and its suburbs.For Monday, the IMD has issued a 'green' alert for Mumbai, predicting moderate rainfall."Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall likely in city and suburbs today," the (BMC) said on Monday.

A high tide of about 4.08 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.32 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 0.68 metres is expected at 7.32 pm today.Last week, the IMD had said that between September 14 and 15, a low pressure may develop over Mumbai which may lead to heavy rain in the coming week.Meanwhile, the water stock in all the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai stood at 97 per cent on Sunday. While the Tulsi and Vehar lakes stand at full capacity, Tansa lake is 99 per cent full, Bhatsa 98 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 97 per cent, Modak Sagar is 96 per cent full while the water stock in Upper Vaitarna stands at 91per cent.