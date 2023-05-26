Mumbai to witness moderate rainfall today, predicts IMD

Residents of Mumbai woke up to a pleasant rainy morning as several parts of the city witnessed pre-monsoon showers today, Friday, May 26. The rainfall gave Mumbaikars respite from the scorching heat. Mumbai had been reeling under the scorching heat and soaring temperatures for the past few weeks.

IMD has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on May 26. Meanwhile, Mumbaikars will now receive weather updates on their mobile phones through SMSes during monsoon season. As part of monsoon preparedness, control room has been set up by the District Disaster Management Department to provide timely alerts about weather conditions and it has a mechanism to provide real-time weather alerts.BMC commissioner has directed all departments and agencies to expedite coordination to mitigate the possible challenges during the monsoon.