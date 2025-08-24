Mumbai Traffic Update: Dr. B. A. Road Closed for Buses, Multiple Routes Rerouted Amid Ganesh Aagman

Mumbai’s iconic Ganesh ‘aagman’ festivities have led to changes in the city’s public transport routes. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking announced that several bus services will be diverted due to traffic restrictions in central Mumbai. With the arrival ceremony scheduled in Lalbaug-Parel, one of the busiest Ganpati hubs, major stretches are expected to witness heavy crowding. To ensure smoother movement, BEST has declared alternate routes for its buses. These diversions will remain in effect until the conclusion of the ceremonies, helping reduce congestion and ensuring the safety of passengers as well as procession participants.

Due to the Ganpati arrival event, Dr. B. A. Road between Hindmata and Byculla has been shut for BEST buses. Consequently, routes C1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 19E have been diverted. These buses will now travel through Hindmata, Parel T.T., Acharya Donde Marg, Parel Village, G. D. Ambekar Marg, Kalachowki, Bai Nath Pai Marg, Ghodapdev, and E. S. Patanwala Marg to reach Byculla. The adjustment aims to prevent traffic snarls along the procession path while ensuring commuters still have connectivity across central Mumbai. BEST officials have urged passengers to plan their travel accordingly during the festive rush.

3.बसमार्ग क्र.14,57 डाऊन दिशा खानोलकर चौकातून आचार्य दोंदे मार्ग, जगन्नाथ भातणकर मार्ग साने गुरुजी मार्गे व बसमार्ग क्र.9,A134,69 डॉ.बीए रोड राणीबाग-हंसराज राठोड चौक-टी बी कदम मार्ग-तानाजी मालुसरे चौक-काळाचौकी-जी. डी.आंबेकर मार्ग-परळ गाव-आचार्य दोंदे मार्गे जातील.

वेळ 11:30 पासून — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) August 24, 2025

Also Read: ‘No One Can See It’: Shraddha Kapoor Says LinkedIn Marked Her Verified Account as Fake

Additional diversions have been introduced for other routes as well. Bus numbers 66 and 30, moving in the down direction, will take a new path after Shinde Wadi. From Parel T.T., they will turn right, move straight ahead, and then head left onto Jagannath Bhatnakar Road. From Sant Rohidas Chowk, they will continue via Sane Guruji Road before resuming their regular route towards Byculla. This temporary adjustment has been enforced to accommodate the heavy Ganesh ‘aagman’ processions and avoid gridlocks across key intersections in the Parel-Byculla stretch, which is known to attract massive crowds during the festive period.

Other changes include diversions for bus routes 14 and 57 in the down direction, which will now move from Khanolkar Chowk via Acharya Donde Marg, Jagannath Bhatankar Marg, and onto Sane Guruji Marg. Similarly, buses numbered 9, A134, and 69 will follow new routes, moving from Dr. B. A. Road through Ranibagh, Hansraj Rathod Chowk, T. B. Kadam Marg, Tanaji Malusare Chowk, Kalachowki, G. D. Ambekar Road, Parel Village, and Acharya Donde Road. BEST confirmed that the rerouting was necessary to manage traffic during Ganeshotsav celebrations, ensuring smoother vehicular flow while processions pass through central Mumbai’s busiest zones.