Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Inauguration Today: Sanjay Raut Questions Delay in Opening Atal Setu for Public

The wait for Mumbai's much-anticipated Atal Setu bridge might be over soon, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate it later today. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut have cast a shadow on the inauguration, raising questions about the delay and possible political motives behind it.

Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping the project on hold for a long time. He pointed out that despite repeated requests to open the bridge for public use while awaiting the PM's visit, the BJP remained adamant about a grand inauguration ceremony. Also Read: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need to Know About India's Longest Sea Bridge.

VIDEO | "The inauguration of these projects was pending for a long time. But PM doesn't get time (to inaugurate projects) till elections are near. It is a big project so PM is going to inaugurate it. We asked several times that if PM is not getting time to inaugurate the project,… pic.twitter.com/LcyrRYBIY4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024

"The inauguration of these projects was pending for a long time. But the PM doesn't get time (to inaugurate projects) till elections are near," Raut said, implying that the project was used as political campaigning. "It is a big project, so PM is going to inaugurate it. We asked several times that if the PM is not getting time to inaugurate the project, then open it for the people. But the BJP has a policy. They don't open projects for the people till they are inaugurated by PM Modi."

The Atal Setu bridge, connecting Bandra Kurla Complex with Sewri, promises to significantly reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai. Its completion was expected to ease commutes and boost economic activity in the city. However, the project faced delays due to various factors, including land acquisition issues and environmental concerns.