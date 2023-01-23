Mumbai: TV producer arrested for harassing actor on social media

A 27-year-old television actor and producer has been detained in Mumbai's western suburb of Andheri on Saturday after allegedly creating a fake social media account and sending obscene messages to another actor.

Officials from Bangur Nagar police station apprehended the accused following a search operation in the area on Friday, an official said.

He said that the accused created a fake account of the victim on Instagram and sent obscene messages to her, her relatives, and friends, as well as defamed her.

The victim filed a police complaint earlier this week, and an FIR was filed under Sections 354, 506, and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, the official said.