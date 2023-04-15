Mumbai: Two arrested after broad daylight attack on shop owner in Pydhonie

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 15, 2023 07:35 PM 2023-04-15T19:35:33+5:30 2023-04-15T19:40:44+5:30

On April 14, a shopkeeper in Pydhonie was violently assaulted in broad daylight. The entire incident was captured on ...

On April 14, a shopkeeper in Pydhonie was violently assaulted in broad daylight. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras that had been installed in the shop.

The police have arrested two suspects, Amir Raees Ahmed Khan and Vinayak Raju Patel, in Mahim, who have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. While the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined, the police are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

mages that have recently emerged on social media depict an individual carrying a sword. Moreover, one of the accused has been identified as wearing a white helmet.

