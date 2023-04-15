Mumbai: Two arrested after broad daylight attack on shop owner in Pydhonie
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 15, 2023 07:35 PM 2023-04-15T19:35:33+5:30 2023-04-15T19:40:44+5:30
On April 14, a shopkeeper in Pydhonie was violently assaulted in broad daylight. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras that had been installed in the shop.
The police have arrested two suspects, Amir Raees Ahmed Khan and Vinayak Raju Patel, in Mahim, who have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. While the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined, the police are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.
Maharashtra | Attack on a shop owner in broad daylight in Mumbai’s Paydhuni on 14th April— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023
Two accused - Amir Raees Ahmed Khan and Vinayak Raju Patel- have been arrested from Mahim and booked under various sections of IPC and Arms Act. Although the motive behind the attack is… pic.twitter.com/z7U5Ik9aBW
mages that have recently emerged on social media depict an individual carrying a sword. Moreover, one of the accused has been identified as wearing a white helmet.