Mumbai: Two-foot-long baby crocodile spotted in BMC-run swimming pool in Dadar, rescued

An official reported that a two-foot-long baby crocodile was found in a swimming pool operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's civic body, located in the central suburb of Dadar early on Tuesday.

A sanitation worker noticed the baby crocodile around 5.30 am while inspecting the Mahatma Gandhi Jaltaran Talao, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, before the facility was opened for use to the members, the civic body stated in a release.

The reptile was successfully rescued with the assistance of experts, and the BMC has announced that it will be transferring the crocodile to the forest department, which will ensure its release back into its natural habitat.

An investigation is underway to find out how the crocodile ended up in the swimming pool, and based on it, necessary action will be taken, deputy municipal commissioner Kishor Gandhi said in the release. Sandeep Vaishampayan, the coordinator for the swimming pool and auditoriums, said that the civic body's concerned staffers inspect swimming pools every day before throwing them open to members.

