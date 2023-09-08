Mumbai: Two injured after fire breaks out in Bandra due to gas leak

A fire erupted in Mumbai's Bandra area on Friday due to a gas leak, resulting in swift action by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Five fire tenders were quickly dispatched to the scene, effectively containing and extinguishing the blaze. The incident left two individuals injured, and they were promptly admitted to a nearby hospital, ANI reported.

According to reports, the fire originated from a gas cylinder leak in the Kherwadi area of Bandra around 4:44 p.m., causing serious injuries to two minor children. They are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, with further updates on their conditions awaited. Doctors at Guru Nanak Hospital subsequently transferred both injured children to Kasturba Hospital for continued medical care.