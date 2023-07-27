Mumbai: Two Tanzanian, one Nigerian national arrested with drugs worth Rs 78 lakh

In a major drug bust, the Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) apprehended two Tanzanian and one Nigerian national for possessing drugs valued at Rs 78 lakh. The Nigerian suspect, residing in Nalasopara, was allegedly procuring drugs from the area and selling them to peddlers in Mumbai City. Meanwhile, the two Tanzanian nationals were caught with 60 gm of cocaine at Owo residency hotel, Samual Street, Dongari.

During the investigation, it came to light that the Nigerian national was residing in India without valid documents, a violation of The Foreigners Act 1946. He initially arrived on a medical visa in 2012 and is presently involved in the garments business. According to the reports, the ANC has made a total of 132 arrests in 2023, including 15 foreign nationals, and seized drugs worth Rs 28.11 Crore.