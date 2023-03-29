Mumbai: Two unidentified bike riders open fire at women in Panvel
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 29, 2023 02:09 PM 2023-03-29T14:09:56+5:30 2023-03-29T14:10:14+5:30
Two unidentified bike riders opened fire at a woman in a car in the Panvel area in Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday, said police officials.
The victim is identified as Rupali Patil, a construction professional, and resident of Kopraoli in Uran. The incident happened when she was travelling in a car when two unidentified bike riders fired shots at the car, said Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane.
The Police are investigating the incident.