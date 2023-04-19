Mumbai: Two-year old child body found in plastic bag in Mahim

A body of two-year-old child was found in a plastic bag in the Mahim area of Mumbai, earlier today. From preliminary investigation, the police have identified the child and sent it for a post-mortem. The police said that injury marks have also found on the body of the deceased child.

He was foaming at the mouth. His head and right wrist were also gnawed by rats. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Shahu Nagar police station and the police are conducting further investigation. There has been a stir in the area after the body of a child was found in a plastic bag.