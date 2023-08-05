Mumbai: Unidentified body found in septic tank of under-construction site

A lifeless body of an unknown person was found in a partly decomposed condition within a septic tank of a high-rise building under construction in Andheri West, Mumbai. The Oshiwara police have officially filed a case against an unidentified individual.

The identity of the deceased is still undisclosed. Police reports suggest that the age of the deceased ranged between 40 and 50 years. Significant signs of injuries were detected on the victim's shoulders and hands. The body was found partially unclothed, and a pair of trousers was discovered within the tank.

According to the reports, the security supervisor observed the body and promptly notified the authorities. The police are currently engaged in ongoing investigations. A police unit is scrutinizing the CCTV recordings and intends to interrogate the labourers at the construction site. The police have lodged a case against an unidentified individual.