Mumbai: Unidentified man loots jewellery worth Rs 75 lakh

An unidentified man looted jewellery worth Rs 75 lakh from a shop situated on the Goregaon railway station road in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The unidentified man pressed a handkerchief on the face of the security guard of the shop from behind due to which he fell unconscious, a police official said citing the guard’s version.

The guard was entering the shop after having food when the incident occurred, the official added. According to the shop owner, 1 kg gold ornaments and silver ornaments weighing 30-40 kg worth around Rs 75 lakh have gone missing from the shop,” he said.

Police have got some clues about the accused and are scanning the CCTV footage of the spot. Nobody is arrested so far. Further investigation is underway, the official added.