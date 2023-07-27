Mumbai University cancels all exam for today amid heavy rainfall prediction

As the city is on red alert due to extremely heavy rainfall till Thursday afternoon. Mumbai University has cancelled all the exams scheduled for today. "The Head, University Departments, Director, Institute of Distance Learning, Director, Ratnagiri, Thane & Kalyan Sub Centre and the Principals of the all affiliated Colleges in all Faculty concerned are hereby informed that the Tomorrow's Dated 27th July 2023 all examinations are Postponed due to heavy rain and date will be announce later," a circular issued by the University of Mumbai Board of Examination and Evaluation stated on Wednesday.

This year, Mumbai recorded its wettest July ever with rainfall of 1557.8 mm so far. The civic body further urged all citizens to stay alert, stay indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert for the Mumbai City and Suburban area from 8 pm on Wednesday till Thursday afternoon. In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools have been shut in the city. There is a high possibility of disruption in traffic, local train, and bus services.