Mumbai University introduces MA in Sanskrit Yogshastra course

The Department of Sanskrit at Mumbai University has introduced a distinctive program called the "MA in Sanskrit Yogshastra." This course is a post-graduate degree that emphasizes the comprehensive study of Yoga, which includes aspects beyond just physical postures (Aasnas) and breathing exercises (Pranayama).

The curriculum for the course will be from the ancient text available to understand Yoga – such as Yoga Sutra, Hathayog Pradipika, Yog Upanishada blended with the contemporary use of different branches of Yoga by expert practitioners.

This newest addition to the department's long list of out-of-the-box courses will begin in the coming academic year (2023–24) at its official building, Ramkrishna Bajaj Sanskrit Bhavan on Mumbai University's Kalina campus.

With faculty support from experts in various fields of Yoga from various walks of life, as well as full-time teachers on campus, the course aims to broaden the public's understanding of Yoga.

Candidates with a bachelor of Arts in any discipline will be eligible for admission to this course. There will be an entrance test wherein basic knowledge of Yoga will be tested by the department before finalising admissions.