Mumbai varsity confers Doctorate on table maestro Zakir Hussain

Mumbai, May 12 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that by honouring legendary table maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain with a Doctor of Laws degree, the University of Mumbai is honouring itself and the award for the legendary musician would inspire young generations to excel in life.

Governor Koshyari, who is also the Chancellor of Universities in the state - was speaking at a Special Convocation at the University of Mumbai to confer an honorary Degree on Hussain, 71, at the imposing Cawasji Jehangir Convocation Hall.

He also presented a Doctor of Literature to the doyen of polyester industry Shashikant Garware and a Doctor of Science to renowned scientist Mukund Chorghade.

Koshyari said that unlike politic who do not like fellow politic to go ahead of them, music Gurus are happy to see their disciples excelling and achieving greater glory in their chosen fields.

Stating that the National Education Policy allows students to pursue Music along with Science, the Governor expressed hopes that if implemented properly, universities will produce more talented people like Hussain and Garware.

Ustad Zakir Hussain termed the degree of Honorary Doctor of Laws as a blessing from the masters and dedicated the degree to his illustrious father and Tabla legend, the late Ustad Alla Rakha.

On the occasion, Minister of Higher & Technical Education Uday Samant announced the opening of the Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar College of Music & Museum in the University of Mumbai on September 28 - which is the birth anniversary of the late singer who passed away here on February 6 aged 92.

He said that the government of Maharashtra has already made a provision of Rs 100 crore for the College.

Samant sought the cooperation of Usha Mangeshkar, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan and others in designing the curriculum of the programmes to be offered as courses by the College.

Vice Chancellor Suhas Pednekar, Pro-Vice Chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni, renowned artists Vijay Ghate, Satyajit Talwalkar, Pt. Vibhav Nageshkar, Rakesh Chaurasia and Shankar Mahadevan were among those present at the solemn ceremony.

