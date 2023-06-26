Mumbai: Violence erupts as Shiv Sena (UBT) workers assault BMC engineer

Tensions grew in Mumbai today as workers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) or Thackeray faction, led by former Minister and MLC Anil Parab, organized a protest at the BMC's H-East ward to address various concerns affecting citizens. However, the situation turned violent when Shiv Sena workers allegedly assaulted a municipal officer during the demonstration.

Anil Parab, leading the Shiv Sena workers, organized a protest march to address concerns regarding unauthorized construction, waste management, drainage, and water-related issues. Simultaneously, Anil Parab expressed strong opposition to a municipal officer regarding the demolition of a Shiv Sena branch. During the discussion between Anil Parab and the officer, some workers physically attacked the officer.

The officer who was attacked has been identified as an Assistant Engineer working at BMC. The injured officer has been taken to VN Desai Hospital for medical treatment. Afterward, he will go to Vakola Police Station to provide his statement, and the police will initiate legal proceedings.

On Thursday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out the demolition of a local branch office, known as a shakha, operated by members of Sena's Thackeray faction. While civic officials claimed that the shakha had been constructed unlawfully, local members from Sena UBT alleged that the move was driven by political animosity. The local workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) were angry over the demolition and the attack on the BMC officer is a likely outcome of the same.