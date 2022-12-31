Mumbai: Water supply pipeline bursts in Ghatkopar

In a unfortunate incident, when a pipeline laid in Ghatkopar's Asalpha area burst out on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the water pipeline burst can be seen leading to a flood-like situation on the streets of Ghatkopar.

Within minutes, the area got flooded with a huge amount of water that leaked from the 72-inch big pipeline. Due to change in temperature, some time during winters, old pipelines get damaged, said an official.

Supply from Ghatkopar reservoir was shut in the morning. The damaged pipeline was welded a while ago and is under observation. BMC N ward officials had made tankers available in some regions.

