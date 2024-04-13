Mumbai Weather Update: City Sees Drop in Temperatures Amid Rising Humidity

Mumbai is presently witnessing cooler temperatures in contrast to other regions of Maharashtra. In the past week, there has been a notable decrease in temperature. On April 7, the maximum temperature reached 37°C, whereas today it stands at 33°C. This decline in temperature has lessened the occurrence of heatwaves in Mumbai. Nonetheless, the rising humidity is becoming a worry for Mumbaikars as the weather turns hotter and more humid.

Today in Mumbai, the humidity levels in Santacruz are at 74%. The minimum temperature has been recorded at 26°C, with the maximum expected to reach 33°C. Throughout the day, temperatures are anticipated to remain around 33°C.

The wind is forecasted to blow at a speed of 12 kph, with gusts reaching up to 22 kph, offering a mild breeze for Mumbai. According to IMD predictions, the city will experience partly cloudy weather. Winds are expected to range from light at 1-5 kph to a gentle breeze at 12-19 kph, providing a pleasant atmosphere.

As per the weekly weather forecast for Mumbai, temperatures are expected to be 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 24 degrees Celsius on Monday, 26 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and 25 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday, with maximum temperatures ranging between 32°C and 37°C. On Tuesday, the temperature is expected to rise to 37 degrees Celsius.

Despite the pleasant weather, air quality in Mumbai remained in the 'satisfactory' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles at 78. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are 'good', while 50-100 are 'satisfactory'. However, readings from 100 to 200 fall into the 'moderate' category, urging caution.