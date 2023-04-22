Mumbai weather update: Drop in temperature with high humidity

The temperature in Mumbai recently experienced a drop after reaching the third-highest maximum temperature recorded in April over the past decade. As of Saturday morning, Mumbai's temperature stands at 27.8°C, accompanied by a humidity level of 74%.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's district-wise forecast, it is probable that Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar will experience dry weather conditions on April 22.

According to the IMD, the city is expected to experience mostly clear skies in the afternoon or evening of Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to be around 33°C and 24°C, respectively.