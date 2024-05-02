Mumbai Weather Update: Hot May Ahead Amid Rising Temperatures, Increased Electricity Demand

Mumbai: Heat wave conditions are likely to continue across the state in the first week of May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Much like April, May will be a hot month for the citizens. The use of cooling devices like ACs, and coolers is increasing to get rid of the rising heat. As a result, the electricity demand is increasing.

Around 3.30 pm, the state recorded a demand of 25,167 MW of power, but the supply was not met as per the growing demand. MSEDCL claimed that there was no load shedding anywhere. The total power demand in Mumbai was recorded at 4,023 MW. Tata Power had 1,044 MW and BEST 896 MW.

Heatwave conditions will prevail over isolated places over North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. Hot and humid conditions will prevail over the Konkan region. Heatwave conditions will prevail over Mumbai city and suburbs. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 38 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Vidarbha are currently at normal and there will be normal heat. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region will have to face unbearable heat even in the first week of May.- Manikrao Khule, Weather expert