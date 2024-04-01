Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Expected To Reach 35 Degrees Celsius Today in Thane

Thane witnessed a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius today, with the maximum temperature expected to soar to 35 degrees Celsius. According to the weekly weather forecast by the IMD, a slight decrease in temperature is anticipated. Tomorrow, Thane is likely to experience a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. Looking ahead, IMD forecasts mainly clear skies in Thane on April 6, with a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. There are no predictions of rainfall in Thane in the forthcoming days.

On March 26, Thane witnessed a significant surge in temperature, reaching 36 degrees Celsius, causing residents to endure extreme heat. The following day, March 27, the temperature slightly decreased to 34.8 degrees Celsius. By March 28, the temperature further dropped to 34 degrees Celsius. Last week, Maharashtra encountered hot and humid weather conditions. Additionally, warm nights were observed in isolated areas across the Gujarat Region, Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra from March 27th to March 29th, 2024.

