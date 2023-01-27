Mumbai: Western Railway announced no jumbo block on Sunday

The Western Railway (WR) announced today that there will be no jumbo block on Sunday, January 29 over the Mumbai suburban section.

Earlier last week, the Western Railway had enforced a major 4.5-hour block on the down slow lines from 12.15 am to 4.45 am on the intervening nights of Jan 19-20 and Jan 20-21 to carry out dismantling work of the Gokhale road overbridge at Andheri. As a result, several local train services were affected.