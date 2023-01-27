Mumbai: Western Railway announced no jumbo block on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 27, 2023 02:42 PM 2023-01-27T14:42:50+5:30 2023-01-27T14:44:53+5:30
The Western Railway (WR) announced today that there will be no jumbo block on Sunday, January 29 over the Mumbai suburban section.
Earlier last week, the Western Railway had enforced a major 4.5-hour block on the down slow lines from 12.15 am to 4.45 am on the intervening nights of Jan 19-20 and Jan 20-21 to carry out dismantling work of the Gokhale road overbridge at Andheri. As a result, several local train services were affected.