Mumbai: Western Railway makes recovery of Rs 8.23 crore in fines

Western Railway recently celebrated a significant achievement in ticket checking, as 125 ticket checking staff were felicitated for their outstanding performance. The Divisional Railway Manager, Niraj Verma, recognised the staff members for their efforts in ensuring proper ticketing and detecting unauthorised travel, the western Railway said on Monday.

Apart from their ticket checking duties, the staff members also exhibit humane gestures by assisting passengers in various ways. They promptly arrange for medical aid, help passengers retrieve lost valuables, and assist in locating missing children, among other acts of kindness. One notable incident involved Vijay Bhoite, a Chief Ticketing Inspector (CTI) stationed on the Rajdhani Express, who went beyond his duty to save a passenger's life. When the passenger fell between the train and the platform while attempting to board the moving train, Bhoite courageously intervened, ultimately rescuing the individual. In recognition of his brave act, Vijay Bhoite was also felicitated.

"Western Railway urges the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets, obtained through manual ticket counters or digital platforms such as the UTS app and ATVM machines. By ensuring valid ticketing, passengers contribute to the smooth functioning of the railway system and help maintain a fair and efficient travel experience for all," the statement said.