Mumbai: Western Railway's suburban local train uncouples, no casualties reported

On Sunday morning, a suburban train in Mumbai experienced an uncoupling incident, and fortunately, no passengers were harmed, according to a Western Railway official. The incident occurred when a slow train bound for Borivali departed from Churchgate station and uncoupled at Marine Lines at approximately 11:02 am, as reported by Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

Three coaches from the rear end got separated from the rest of the train, he said. As per a statement from the Western Railway, the train had departed from Churchgate at 10.57 am for Borivali. The passengers were deboarded and the train was taken to a car shed, it said.

Following the incident, slow trains bound for Dahanu were diverted and operated on the fast track, it was stated. A railway motorman told PTI that the incident might have occurred due to some problem with the coupler that connects coaches