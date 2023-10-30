Mumbai: Western Railway's unplanned cancellation of over 300 local trains sparks commuter outrage

In an unplanned move that has left commuters fuming, the Western Railway (WR) announced the cancellation of at least 310 trains on the Mumbai suburban network on Monday, October 30. This decision has led to severe traffic congestion on the city's roads and widespread passenger frustration. Inadequate bus services have exacerbated the situation, and auto and taxi drivers have reportedly taken advantage of the chaos by overcharging passengers, further adding to the woes of Mumbai's daily travellers.

The Western Railway's initiation of work on the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon, undertaken without consulting the police department and despite a shortage of police personnel, threatens to incite the wrath of commuters. Police officers are reluctant to openly discuss the issue, raising concerns about a potential passenger backlash.

Security agencies have underscored the need for meticulous planning, adequate manpower, crowd management, and security arrangements before commencing the project. Failure to consult all relevant transport agencies, consider night-time work, re-plan long-distance train schedules, enhance metro frequencies, or boost harbour trips in collaboration with the Central Railway has exacerbated the situation, as the Western Railway grapples with the fallout.

To address the growing crisis, an additional 300 police officers have been deployed to support local law enforcement. However, during peak hours, both morning and evening, the police are overwhelmed by the sheer number of passengers. The cancellation of hundreds of local trains daily, due to the ongoing work on the sixth railway line, has led to severe overcrowding at various stations.

Focus on important stations

Efforts to control the crowd at railway stations are underway, with particular focus on heavily congested stations like Andheri, Borivali, Malad, Dadar, and Kandivali. CCTV surveillance is being employed to monitor passenger movement, ensuring that no chaos, confusion, or stampedes occur when trains arrive at the station.

Avoid rush hours unless necessary

"The cancellation of local trains inevitably places a burden on other local services due to the overflow of commuters. While we are making efforts to manage the crowds, the police force is understaffed to handle the volume. However, in view of future improvements, the railway and the police should collaborate. Citizens should avoid venturing out during peak rush hours unless absolutely necessary," said Ravindra Shisve, Commissioner of Police, Railways, Mumbai.