Mumbai: WiFi facility to be made available in local trains from new year

Due to network problems in the local trains, many commuters get stuck. However, the WiFi project, which has been stalled for the last one and a half years due to Corona, will be completed in the new year. So in the new year, passengers will get free WiFi service in local trains. Central Railway had announced two years ago that it would provide 'pre-loaded' internet service to Mumbai locals on the lines of ST Corporation. However, due to some technical issues and corona, the project has stalled. Railways is now gearing up to complete the project and the railway administration has started work to complete the project in the new year. A private company is working to install Wi-Fi in 3,465 coaches in 165 locomotives of Central Railway.

Under the 'Content of Demand', the WiFi facility that will be installed locally will include pre-loaded movies, series and songs. Passengers only need to turn on the mobile WiFi. After logging in to WiFi, passengers will be able to view 'pre-loaded' information on their mobile.

- From August 15, after two doses of vaccine and those who completed 14 days were allowed to travel, the number of passengers began to increase gradually. However, those who took the first dose in June did not complete the second dose. So there was not much crowd. However, this crowd increased from September-October.

- The number of passengers on Central and Western Railway has gone up to 64 lakh in December. In the pre-Corona period, an average of 8 million passengers traveled by train every day.

- Meanwhile, this number has now reached 64 lakhs, which is 80 percent of the pre-Corona period. Suburban services were completely shut down from March 2020 after the corona outbreak.

In Mumbai metropolis, a large number of passengers have not been vaccinated. It can hurt others. The government should give priority to vaccinating them. - Madhu Kotian, President, Mumbai Railway Passengers Association

