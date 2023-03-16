Mumbai witness light drizzle, Orange alert in several districts of Maharashtra

A spell of showers and winds gave residents some respite from the heat in Mumbai, Thane and adjoining area on Thursday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow and orange warnings related to rain and hail for several districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, among others for Thursday, hinting at a gradual drop in the maximum temperature.

It has advised people against venturing out during these events because of the possibility of thunder activity/lightning and short period strong winds. According to the IMD, there will be scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the March 16-19 period. Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand between Thursday and Saturday and over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on March 17 and 18.