Mumbai witnesses heavy rainfall, Bhiwandi,Thane, Mulund faces flood like situation

The city of Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday with several lying areas of KDKC, Bhiwandi, Thane and Mulund facing flood like situation. People took to social media to share videos of heavy rains that hit Mumbai. Sharing a video of rains in the city, a user wrote, Suddenly climate change sometime Sunny sometimes thunderstorm and then stop rain till 2 days this is the weather of Mumbai if rain will not fall more than two days or one week it can be get thunderstorm or climate like heavy rain on mini cyclone.

Severe Thunderstorm Inundated Many low lying areas of KDKC,Bhiwandi,Thane & Mulund with 50 mm per hour rains. Flash flood scenes from Mulund LBS Road- #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/enNf6Xo4jo — Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) September 27, 2023

After a subdued Monsoon in August, the rainfall activity picked up in Mumbai in September, with the amount of downpour so far crossing the average for the month. The city has so far received 380 mm of rainfall, higher than the monthly normal of about 360 mm, the India Meterological Department (IMD) said. With four days still remaining in the month, there is also a possibility of Mumbai's cumulative rainfall in September crossing the 400 mm-mark. The country’s financial capital is dependent on monsoon showers for its annual water supply with Mumbai drawing its daily water supply from seven lakes — Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vehar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna — situated in the city’s suburbs and its neighbouring districts.

