Mumbai witnesses its wettest day of the year

As the city continues to witness severe rainfall in past two-three days, Mumbai registered its wettest day of the year on Saturday. The daily quota of rain surpassed the 200-mark on July 22.The IMD recorded 203.7 mm of rain in its Santacruz observatory in past 24-hours, whereas the coastal observatory recorded 103 mm of rain at Colaba in past twenty four hours.

On Sunday morning, Mumbai remained cloudy but the weather was pleasant as the daily minimum temperature dipped at the Santacruz and Colaba observatories to 24.2 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. The IMD, in its latest forecast for the city, indicated that moderate to heavy spells of rain would continue in the island city with occasional spells of gust at 45-55 kmph.