Mumbai woman and Goa man detained for robbing businessman in Dombivli

A Mumbai woman and her Goa-based partner were detained on Monday for allegedly robbing a businessman of his licenced revolver, gold chains, and cell phone worth Rs 4.75 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, according to a police official. In the victim's complaint, he said he was befriended on social media by a woman, and they met for lunch on December 21 at a hotel in Dombivali's Khoni village, when he was robbed.



"The woman escaped with the businessman's licenced pistol, a high-end mobile phone, three gold chains, and a watch for Rs 4.75 lakh. An investigation revealed that a similar occurrence occurred under the authority of the Dombivali railway police. "We arrived at the woman's home in Khar, Mumbai, based on the details of that case and intelligence inputs," Shekhar Bagde, senior inspector at Manpada police station, said.



"She had escaped to Goa. We discovered that she had left the plundered items, mostly gold jewellery and cellphones, with a man who used to sell them. "Her strategy is to befriend men on social media, meet them for lunch, spike their drinks, and then flee after robbing them," he added.



The 29-year-old woman and her 34-year-old friend were apprehended in Bardez, Goa, and according to Bagde, 16 mobile phones, one revolver, six live bullets, two watches, and 290 grammes of gold jewellery worth Rs 20.81 lakh were recovered. According to the source, she has complaints lodged against her name at the Dombivali railway police station and the Naupada police station in Mumbai.