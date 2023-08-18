Mumbai: Woman booked for alleged acid attack on dog in Malad, probe on

A disturbing case of animal cruelty has surfaced as a woman stands accused of throwing acid on a dog in the Malvani area of Malad. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday in Mhada Colony at Malvani Gate, leaving the dog severely injured. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to witnesses, residents were alerted by the agonized cries of the dog at the premises of Swapna Purti building in Malvani Gate No., prompting them to intervene. Upon reaching the scene, it became evident that the dog had sustained injuries from an apparent acid attack. An animal-friendly organization's vehicle was swiftly employed to transport the wounded dog to a medical facility for treatment, revealing acid as the cause of injury.

After treating the dog, residents reviewed CCTV footage, uncovering a shocking revelation. The footage captured a 35-year-old woman hurling acid at the dog. Outraged by the incident, locals swiftly lodged a complaint at Malvani police station.

According to the media reports, the woman has been apprehended in connection with the incident. It has come to light that she is known for feeding cats in the vicinity. During interrogation, the accused admitted to attacking the dog with acid due to her anger over the injured dog supposedly injuring a cat.