Mumbai: Woman killed by live-in partner, flees after hiding body in bed box

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in their rented apartment in Mumbai’s Nalasopara. Hardik Shah then tried to flee Palghar district of Maharashtra but was arrested by the railway police.

The incident took place on Sunday when the couple had a fight after which Shah smothered Megha to death. Shah then dumped her body in the cavity of the bed and fled after selling other furniture in the local market for some cash. On information that he was fleeing by train, the police tracked down his location and the railway police arrested him in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh.

Hardik was unemployed while Megha, a nurse, used to bear the household expenses. This led to frequent quarrels between them which resulted in the murder, NDTV reported.

The police said that the residents of the building reported a foul smell from the room and informed the local police about it. The police broke open the door and found the woman’s body hidden in the bed cavity.

We have registered a case of murder and have begun scanning through the CCTVs of the area and Shah’s mobile phone location. We have found out that he had boarded a train to Rajasthan from Mumbai Central railway station on Monday morning, said Shailendra Nagarkar, senior police inspector of Tulinj police station.