Mumbai: Woman killed, her mother injured for skipping funeral

A 25-year-old lady was killed and her mother was hurt after they allegedly skipped a funeral in their community. The police have arrested two couples in connection with the crime committed on Tuesday night, a police official said.

The brother of one Krishna Pawar, who lives near the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, died on Tuesday following which the funeral of the deceased was held, said the official from Deonar police station.

According to a complaint Anjali Bhosale, who family also lives in the same area, they could not attend the funeral which angered Pawar. Citing the complaint, the official said that Pawar then attacked Bhosale's mother with a sharp weapon. When Bhosale's sister tried to save their mother, Pawar stabbed her repeatedly, killing her on the spot.

Acting on Bhosale's complaint, the police arrested Pawar, his wife and another husband-wife duo for their alleged role in the crime