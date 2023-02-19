Mumbai: Woman molested while travelling in autorickshaw in Juhu, one held

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly molested while riding in an autorickshaw in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood on Thursday night. The incident took place near Amitabh Bachchan's Pratiksha bungalow. As per the police, the incident occurred at around 10:10 pm when the victim arrived near a signal on Road No. 10 in the Juhu area. The man approached the autorickshaw and allegedly molested her.An official said that an FIR was registered under Section 354 of the IPC upon receiving the complaint, and a team of police officials started investigating the matter.

A team of police officials examined at least 15 CCTV cameras, and the man was seen in one particular footage from a private shop's CCTV camera.After extensive searches, the officials learned that the culprit was a hawker and used to run his business near a church in Juhu.According to the police, the suspect, Arvind Waghela, 47, was initially detained for questioning on Friday and confessed to the crime after thorough investigations. He was later arrested on suspicion of molestation.