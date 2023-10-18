Mumbai woman on wheelchair forced to climb stairs at registrar office for wedding

In a shocking incident, a disabled woman from Mumbai had to be carried upto the second floor of the Registrar's office to sign her marriage papers. She expressed her disappointment and anger after being compelled to climb multiple floors at the registrar’s office, despite the fact that she relies on a wheelchair for mobility. Her visit to the office was to register her marriage, and it turned into a distressing ordeal due to the poor services provided.

I am disabled and I got married at the Registrars Office at Khar Mumbai on 16/10/23. The office was on the 2nd floor WITHOUT a lift. They wouldn’t come downstairs for the signatures and I had to be carried up two flights of stairs to get married. pic.twitter.com/ZNCQF3gJRY — Virali Modi (@Virali01) October 18, 2023

The stairs were extremely steep and the railings were loose and rusty. No one even offered to help nor did they make any kind of accommodations for me, even though I had informed my agent of my disability prior to the appointment. — Virali Modi (@Virali01) October 18, 2023

How is this fair? What happened to the Accessible India campaign? Just because I’m a wheelchair user, do I not have the right to get married to someone I love? What if someone had slipped and what if I had fallen on my wedding day? Who is responsible? — Virali Modi (@Virali01) October 18, 2023

Virali Modi, the user, posted a series of pictures showcasing her marriage certificate along with her narrative, which began with, “I am disabled and I got married at the Registrars Office at Khar Mumbai on 16/10/23. The office was on the 2nd floor WITHOUT a lift. They wouldn’t come downstairs for the signatures and I had to be carried up two flights of stairs to get married. ”To make matters worse, she pointed out the dangerously steep stairs at the office and the perilously loose and rusty railings. What added to her disappointment was the absence of any assistance or accommodation, despite her prior communication of her disability to the office through her agent. She went on to express her profound dissatisfaction, writing, “I am disheartened that my country’s government and citizens cannot accommodate to my disability. My faith in humanity has been destroyed by this ordeal. I am not a piece of luggage that needs to be carried up two floors. I am a human being and my rights matter!”

In response, her post received numerous comments from sympathetic individuals.

One commenter congratulated Virali, saying, “Many congratulations Virali! I am sorry for the horrific experience; that too on your wedding day. I wish you and your husband a lifetime of happiness. May you continue to shine.” Since being shared, her post has garnered over 456K views on the platform. Virali Modi became a familiar name in 2018 after her efforts led to making Kerala’s Ernakulam the first railway station to be completely accessible for disabled people. As India’s first wheelchair model, she has shattered stereotypes, overcoming her disability and blazing a trail for inclusivity in the fashion industry.