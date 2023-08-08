Mumbai: Woman pushed off running train for resisting robber, accused arrested

A disturbing event unfolded at Mumbai's Dadar railway station when an individual forcefully pushed a woman off a local train. The incident occurred on the Udyan Express, en route from Pune to Mumbai. Subsequently, the police have taken action, registering a case and apprehending the perpetrator. Fortunately, the woman sustained minor injuries in the assault. The accused has been arrested following the identification through CCTV footage.

As per reports, a woman was travelling alone in the ladies compartment of the Udyan Express, which was en route from Pune to Mumbai. Seeing that she was alone, the accused attempted to rob her. Faced with resistance from the woman, the accused resorted to pushing her off the train. When the woman resisted, the accused forcefully pushed her off the train. The woman suffered minor injuries and the police have initiated an inquiry. The occurrence on the train has reignited concerns about women's safety in Mumbai. The woman received medical treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused after receiving information that the woman was pushed to Dadar station. Based on CCTV footage from the area, the police have arrested the accused.