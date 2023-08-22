Mumbai: Woman strangled to death as scarf gets stuck in bike's wheel

In a heartbreaking incident, a woman lost her life in a freak accident while en route to the revered Mahadev Temple in Tungareshwar, Vasai's Kandivali region. Pratima Yadav, aged 27, was accompanying her husband, Manish Yadav, on a motorcycle trip to seek divine blessings. The unfortunate mishap occurred when Pratima's Dupatta (long scarf) got entangled in the bike's rear wheel, leading to strangulation and her untimely demise.

The residents of Kandivali West are in mourning over the tragic loss of Pratima Yadav. The couple, hailing from Thakur Chawl in Iraniwadi area, embarked on their journey on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The accident took place near Vasai Bafane, where Pratima's scarf became caught in the Bullet motorcycle's rear wheel. The entanglement resulted in her being strangled and subsequently falling from the bike, causing fatal head injuries. Despite immediate medical attention, Pratima could not be saved, and she was declared deceased upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the need for caution and safety while on the road.