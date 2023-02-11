Mumbai: WR announces change in platforms for trains at Borivali station, check details

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 11, 2023 02:19 PM 2023-02-11T14:19:20+5:30 2023-02-11T14:25:00+5:30

The Western Railway (WR) on Friday said that there will be a change of platforms for a few trains ...

Mumbai: WR announces change in platforms for trains at Borivali station, check details

The Western Railway (WR) on Friday said that there will be a change of platforms for a few trains at Borivali station starting from February 11.

"For the ease & convenience of commuters at Borivali station, it has been decided to change the scheduled platform of a few trains at Borivali with effect from 11th February 2023," the WR said in a press release.

The changes in platforms will be as follows

  •  Churchgate – Borivali AC local train arriving in Borivali at 08.22 hrs will be now dealt at PF No. 3 instead of PF No. 2
  • Churchgate – Borivali local train arriving Borivali at 08.25 hrs will be now dealt at PF No. 2 instead of PF No. 3
  • Borivali - Churchgate AC local train departing Borivali at 08.26 hrs will be now dealt at PF No. 3 instead of PF No. 2
  • Borivali - Churchgate local train departing from Borivali at 08.30 hrs will be now dealt at PF No. 2 instead of PF No. 3

 

