Mumbai: WR announces temporary change in Mumbai local routes

Western Railway (WR) has announced changes to the destinations of select Mumbai local trains. These changes are only temporary and will be in effect for 15 days starting on January 25. The routes have been diverted due to ongoing track alignment work at Andheri Platform 9 as part of the construction work for the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon. Passengers should take note of these changes to avoid any inconvenience.

Western Railway has added that during the block period, no trains will operate from Andheri Station’s Platform 9. Instead, trains that used to operate from Platform 9 will operate from Platform 8 until February 9.

"For the kind attention of passengers. In connection with the construction of the 6th line between Khar and Goregaon, temporary changes (for 15 days) will be made in the destination of a few local train services," Western Railway said in a tweet on January 25.

In another big update for commuters, Western Railway has converted its 12-car Mumbai local train service to a 15-car service as of January 12. These 12 train services include six operating in both up and down directions, while the remaining are to be operated on the fast lines.